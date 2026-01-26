Exclusive: Malaysian Fugitives Turn Violent In Mumbai After UK Deportation

The three most notorious fugitives from Malaysia -- the members of a criminal syndicate targeted in "Ops Jack Sparrow" -- engaged in a violent showdown with security forces at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) yesterday after being deported from the UK.

The trio, identified as Navindren Raj Cumarason, Sridharan Subramanian, and Pratifkumar Selvaraj, is currently being held under "high-end security" in the airport's refusal room.

Their arrival has triggered an international diplomatic scramble, with a special team of Malaysian elite police expected to land in Mumbai within the next 48 hours to take them into custody.

An Escape Gone Wrong

In a plot straight out of a thriller, the three criminals -- wanted for a string of murders and arson back home -- somehow managed to slip through Malaysian borders and transit through Mumbai to reach Manchester, England.

However, their run for freedom ended abruptly at Manchester Airport.

British immigration officials, alerted to their status as "highly criminal" elements, refused them entry. Since they had arrived on a flight from Mumbai, international protocol dictated that they be sent back to their last point of departure.

Violence At Terminal 2

When the flight from Manchester touched down in Mumbai, the trio realised they were cornered. What followed was described by witnesses as "absolute mayhem."

The fugitives turned violent and engaged in a physical brawl with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Sources say the men made a desperate "huge scene," attempting to overpower officials in the transit area before being pinned down by the security detail.

"They weren't just resisting arrest; they were fighting like they had nothing to lose," said an airport source. "They are currently being guarded 24/7 in the refusal room. Security has been stepped up to ensure no further escape attempts."

Security Breach or Sophisticated Smuggling?

The incident has raised uncomfortable questions for Indian authorities. The mystery remains: How did the three "most wanted" criminals manage to enter the airport and successfully board a flight to Manchester in the first place?

Investigators are now looking into whether the trio used forged documents or if there was a lapse in the international "Red Corner" notice database at the time of their initial transit.

The 'Ops Jack Sparrow' Connection

The sheer desperation of the trio is explained by the heat they are facing back in Malaysia. They are key figures targeted in "Ops Jack Sparrow," a massive crackdown launched by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in late 2025.

Directed by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, the operation was designed to dismantle two organised crime groups responsible for a reign of terror.

The Rap Sheet

Extreme Violence: Linked to over 80 criminal incidents, including a viral, cold-blooded fatal attack in Taman Sentosa, Klang.

The Arsenal: Known for using firearms and machetes for arson, gang robberies, and public shootings in Brickfields and Cheras.

The Motive: Turf wars and "illegal profit".

The Pedigree: The syndicate's members collectively boast 80 prior criminal records and 34 drug-related offenses.

The Final Countdown

Mumbai airport authorities are in constant contact with Malaysian officials. For Navindren, Sridharan, and Pratifkumar, the journey that started in the underworld of Malaysia and detoured through the UK and India is finally reaching its end -- back in a Malaysian prison cell.