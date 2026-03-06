Malaysian Man With 42 Teeth Sets World Record For Most Teeth In Mouth

A man from Malaysia has drawn attention for having an unusually large number of teeth, giving him a smile that easily stands out. The man, identified as Prathab Muniandy, holds the record for having the most teeth in a male mouth, reported Guinness World Records.

Prathab Muniandy, a 33-year-old engineer working in the oil and gas industry, has a total of 42 teeth in his mouth. This is 10 more than the average person's teeth, as people typically have 32. This holds the record for having the most teeth in a male's mouth.

Prathab, a father of one, said he first realised this unusual phenomenon during a family gathering.

Prathab explained that in 2021, while having tea with his family, he felt that some extra teeth were growing in his mouth. He discussed this with his family members.

Afterward, when his family members counted his teeth, they found that they numbered 38. A dental X-ray later revealed that four more teeth were yet to emerge.

He stated that by the beginning of 2023, his total number of teeth had reached 42. He also said that most of the teeth grew in a straight line and did not cause him any problems.

According to Prathab, most people don't recognise his extra teeth at first glance. But when he himself explains them, people are quite surprised.

He also said that many people find it difficult to believe that he has 10 more teeth than a normal person.

Prathab says that despite having extra teeth, it has not had any negative impact on his health. He said that he is very careful about cleaning his teeth and brushes them twice daily and flosses regularly.