UP Man Kills His 4 Children By Slitting Their Throat, Then Hangs Self: Cops

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his four children by slitting their throats before hanging himself in a village under Roza Police Station here, an officer said on Thursday.

Rajiv Kumar, a native of Manpur Chachari village, killed his three daughters, Smriti, 12, Kirti, 9, Pragati, 7, and five-year-old son Rishabh, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

Rajiv slit their throats with a sharp weapon and hanged himself in another room of his house Wednesday night, he said. The carnage was discovered by Rajiv's father Thursday morning.

"When Rajiv did not open in the morning, his father climbed the roof and went inside the house through the staircase. This is how he came to know about the incident," the officer said.

Family members revealed that Rajiv had suffered a severe head injury in an accident a year ago and was undergoing treatment. The injury had caused him to become easily agitated.

His wife had left for her maternal home the previous day.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Rajiv used a sandpaper to sharpen the weapon before killing his children.

The weapon and sandpaper were recovered from the crime scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)