Mathura Gang-Rape Survivor's Father Accused Of Killing One Alleged Rapist Police said one of the accused was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries today.

Share EMAIL PRINT The 15-year-old girl was kidnapped by the accused on Saturday. (Representational) Mathura: The father of a minor girl, gang-raped by four people in Mathura has been accused of assaulting one of the alleged rapists, resulting in his death hours later in a local hospital today, police said.



Police said one of the accused Hari Om was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries today.



In an FIR lodged at the Govind Nagar police station in Mathura, the mother of the deceased has accused the minor's father of assaulting her son and strangulating him. The police added the girl's father has denied the charges.



According to another FIR, lodged by the girl's father, his 15-year-old daughter had been kidnapped on Saturday.



As he began searching for his daughter, he traced her to Hari Om's house in the colony itself, the police said, quoting from the FIR.



The girl's father said in the FIR that as he barged into Hari Om's house, he along with his two brothers and one of their friends, an advocate, fled the scene, leaving behind his daughter, who told him that all four had gang-raped her.



The girl's father reported the matter to the police and the girl was taken for a medical examination to the hospital.



The three other gang rape accused are still absconding, the police added.



