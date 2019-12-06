Man Kills Wife, 8-Year-Old Son Over Argument; Hangs Himself in Bikaner: Cops

The man strangled his wife Raju Devi, 28 and son Ranjit, 8 and then committed suicide by hanging himself in his house

Man Kills Wife, 8-Year-Old Son Over Argument; Hangs Himself in Bikaner: Cops

Primary investigation reveals that the couple had some dispute for nearly a year: Cops (

Bikaner:

A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself after strangling his wife and minor son in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Himtaram Nayak, strangled his wife Raju Devi, 28 and son Ranjit, 8 and then committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Bhelu village on Thursday night, Kolayat Police Station SHO, Vikas Vishnoi said.

The matter came to light when one of their relatives, who lives nearby, entered the house on Friday. The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, Vishnoi said.

"Primary investigation reveals that the couple had some dispute for nearly a year. The matter is being further investigated," the SHO added.

Comments
man kills wife sonBikaner

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News