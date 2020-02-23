Man Kills Mother With Wooden Club, Dumps Body In Drain In Madhya Pradesh

He kept the body at home for four days before stuffing it in a box and disposing it. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man battered his mother to death, stuffed her body in a box and dumped it in a drain in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Santosh Patil, was arrested after the incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh said: "Santosh killed his 50-year-old mother Vimla Bai with a wooden club on Monday and then put the body in a box."

Allegedly annoyed by his mother's nagging, the man borrowed the idea from a television serial and carried out the plot, the police said.

He kept her body at home for four days before stuffing it in a box and disposing it in a drain, the police added.