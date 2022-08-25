Man Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment By UP Cop

A senior police official has assured of action after proper investigation. (Representational)

A 54-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree after being "harassed" by a policeman at Jalalpur Thakuran village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Family members of the man have alleged that he was disturbed over a police sub-inspector threatening him of sending him to jail in connection with a murder case.

Tukman used to live in a house constructed in an agriculture field and on Thursday morning he was found hanging from a tree, police said on Thursday.

Angry over this, locals staged a sit-in keeping the body on the eastern bypass road, disrupting vehicular traffic for around three hours.

The victim's brother, Anil, said on August 21 night, one Kailash Rathore was murdered with an axe, after which a report was filed against three people of the village.

Anil alleged that the sub-inspector who was investigating the matter, instead of apprehending the people named in the FIR, was threatening Tukman of sending him to jail following which he died by suicide.

The family members said they will not allow the body to be moved from the spot till justice is received.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Kumar assured of action after proper inquiry into the allegations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)