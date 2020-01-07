Man Allegedly Stripped, Beaten For Stealing Garlic In Madhya Pradesh

The man fled the scene by the time market employees reached the spot. (Representational)

A man in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly stripped and thrashed for stealing a sack of garlic from a market, the police said.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur. The matter came to the cops' notice after a video of the incident emerged on WhatsApp.

The police said that the man was caught stealing the garlic sack by farmers who had come to sell their produce at the market.

"We have started probing the matter. People involved in the incident will be identified from the video and action will be initiated against them," local police official SL Baurasi said.

The man fled the scene by the time market employees reached the spot.