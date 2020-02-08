Maharashtra Teen Allegedly Raped, Held Captive By Uncle For 24 Days

The girl said her uncle confined her to a room and raped her. (Representational)

A teenage girl held captive for 24 days and raped by her uncle in Maharashtra's Jalna has been rescued, the police said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old girl had gone missing on January 14 and a probe zeroed in on a village in the neighbouring Buldhana district where she was kept, Inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale said.

"The accused had escaped from the spot along with the girl by the time police arrived. He frequently changed his location to avoid arrest. On February 8, we arrested the accused from a bus stop in Aurangabad and managed to rescue the girl," he said.

The girl has told police that the accused repeatedly raped her after confining her to a room and keeping it locked whenever he went out somewhere.