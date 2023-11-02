Maharashtra Man Allegedly Rapes, Leaks Private Pictures Of Woman He Met Online

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the 25-year-old man. (Representational)

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and threatening a woman whom he had befriended through a mobile chat application, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Navnath Kade from Beed district first gained the 23-year-old woman's confidence by chatting with her before proposing to meet her.

Kade allegedly took the woman, who lives in Panvel, to Nashik and his home in Beed where he raped her.

The woman claimed that Kade then forcibly married her, beat her up and later made their intimate photos viral on Instagram. The alleged crimes were committed between June and August of this year, the official said.

The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape) and 504 (criminal intimidation).

Since the alleged incident had taken place in Beed, the case has been transferred to Peth police station there, he added.

