30 Fall Into Stepwell At Indore Temple, Rescue Ops On

The floor of the temple caved in owing to heavy footfall

More than 30 people fell into a stepwell at an Indore temple this morning after the roof over it collapsed amid heavy footfall on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Nine devotees, including two children, have been rescued and rushed to a hospital. About 25 people could still be trapped inside. Police and rescue teams are at work and at least 12 ambulances are at the spot to shift people to hospitals when they are rescued.

The incident at Beleshwar Mahadev temple took place amid a rush of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami. Visuals from the spot indicate that the floor of the temple caved in owing to heavy footfall, throwing people into the stepwell. The videos showed devotees being brought out from the well using ropes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 10 people have been rescued so far and efforts are on to move the others to safety.

"It is an unfortunate incident but the rescue operation is underway. Till now, 10 people have been rescued. 9 more are still trapped but safe. Efforts to rescue the rest are also on. I believe we'll be able to rescue everyone," said Mr Chouhan.

Indore collector T Raja said rescue work is on and the administration is closely monitoring the situation.