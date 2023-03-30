PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Indore Temple Floor Collapse Victims

PM Modi took to Twitter to say that he spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced compensation from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the Indore accident victims, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

A tweet on the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office read; "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh (each) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 (each): PM."

Expressing sorrow over the incident, PM Modi took to Twitter to say that he spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, offering all help and assiatance in the ongoing rescue and relief work.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Chouhan Shivraj and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families," PM Modi tweeted earlier.

At least 13 persons died after the roof of a stepwell of a temple collapsed in the Indore district on Thursday, state home minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident occurred at Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple located in Patel Nagar locality in the city at around 11 in the morning during a Havan puja going on in view of the Ram Navami festival, as per the statement.

Police, Municipal Corporation, district administration SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), QRF (quick reaction force) and ambulances were present on the spot and the rescue operation was on.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Besides, free treatment will be provided to the injured, the CM added.

Earlier, Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said, "Many people assembled near a stepwell to do 'hawan'. The overcrowding surrounding the stepwell could be the reason that led to the collapse of the floor. Around 25 people fell into the well, of whom 15 have been rescued so far and an operation is underway to rescue the others. There is a possibility of multiple casualties."

CM Chouhan said he took due cognisance of the incident, terming it "unfortunate".

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "It's an unfortunate incident. A rescue operation is underway. 10 people were rescued safely while nine more are trapped and will be rescued."

