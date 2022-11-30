Bloodsoaked Bodies Of Woman, Daughter Found In UP Village

The woman was a widow and lived with her three daughters and a son. (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead in a bloodied state in their house in Bhojpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Wednesday, police said. The bloodsoaked bodies of Bhagwan Shri and her daughter Anita, 21, were spotted by neighbours in the morning, they said.

Bhagwan Shri was a widow and lived in the house with her three daughters and a son.

Her son, Ramsewak, and two other daughters had gone to Farrukhabad on November 24 to visit their relatives.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said that two persons have been detained in connection with the murders.

A probe is on in the matter, he added.

