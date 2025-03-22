Rajasthan Woman Bites Off Husband's Tongue During Fight, Police Case Filed

An enraged woman allegedly bit off a part of her husband's tongue during a domestic dispute at Bakani town in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered against Ravina Sain (23) for voluntarily causing hurt and grievous injuries under sections 115(2) and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said. The incident was reported to the police on Friday evening.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Brijraj Singh, Kanhayalal Sain (25) from Bakani town and Ravina Sain from nearby Sunel village married one-and-a-half years ago. The couple did not get along well and fought frequently. Late on Thursday night too, they were engaged in a brawl.

Mr Singh said according to the family members, the woman allegedly bit off a portion of Kanhayalal's tongue in a fit of rage. The family rushed Kanhayalal to the local hospital, where doctors referred him to Jhalawar Medical College Hospital, where he is currently under treatment, the ASI said.

The family members said the doctors had informed them that the tongue could be stitched back, he said.

After the incident, Ravina Sain shut herself inside a room and attempted to slit her wrist with a sickle, but the family members coaxed her out of it, the ASI said.

He said a case has been registered based on a complaint from Kanhayalal's brother.

A statement of the victim is yet to be recorded, he added.

