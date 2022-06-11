Man Stabs Wife, Kills Self For Repeatedly Telling Him To Go Work: Report

A man in Jabalpur stabbed his wife to death after she repeated told him to go to work (Representational)

A 30-year-old man reportedly stabbed his wife to death with a pair of scissors and then killed himself due to her constant effort of telling him to go for work, The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said today.

Vibhor Sahu was found dead and his wife Ritu, 23, was found lying in a pool of blood in their house in Jabalpur on Friday, said Sahdevram Sahu, the in-charge of Ranjhi police station.

Vibhor Sahu's mother and brother had gone out to attend a religious function at the time of the incident, and found the couple dead on returning home, the policeman told news agency Press Trust of India.

As per a preliminary probe by the police, Vibhor Sahu, who was a driver, had not been going to work for the last 15 days. Concerned with this trend, his upset wife repeatedly told him to go to work and earn a living, the official told Press Trust of India.

After a heated argument, Vibhor Sahu allegedly stabbed his wife with a pair of scissors and later killed himself, the cop said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

