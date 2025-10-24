Man Stabs Brother To Death, Then Kills Sister-In-Law In Front Of Her Children

A man stabbed his brother and his sister-in-law to death in front of their young children following a dispute over property in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday.

Officials said Bablu Chaudhary, a daily wage labourer, and his elder brother Sanjay, a trader, had been locked in a dispute over the family's ancestral property for months.

Bablu went to Sanjay's house in the Baldi Kori Dafai around noon and demanded his share in the property, which led to an argument. The situation escalated quickly and Bablu began stabbing Sanjay with a knife. CCTV footage shows Sanjay staggering out of his house, followed by Bablu, who keeps attacking his brother even after he hits the ground.

Bablu can be seen stabbing Sanjay twice in the front and then in the back as his sister-in-law tries to stop him. He stabs Sanjay several more times and is then held back by his sister-in-law and another man. Sanjay manages to get up and walk a little distance from the house, but Bablu follows him and jabs him several more times.

Officials said Bablu then ran after his sister-in-law, who went inside the house, and killed her in front of her two young children.

Bablu fled, and Sanjay and his wife were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police have registered a murder case against Bablu and launched a hunt for him. Teams have been deployed in nearby districts as well.

"This was a cold-blooded act stemming from a long-standing property dispute," said police station in-charge Pratiksha Marco. "The accused will be arrested soon."