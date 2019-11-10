5 Cops Suspended In Madhya Pradesh For Using WhatsApp During Ayodhya Duty

Five policemen were suspended late Saturday night, a police official said (Representational)

Five policemen were suspended after they were found chatting on WhatsApp while on duty in sensitive areas of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on the day of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case, an official said on Sunday.

The five personnel, all sepoys, were deployed in some sensitive city areas on Saturday in view of the top court's judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Jabalpur's Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said when he conducted a surprise inspection in those areas, he found five policemen busy chatting on WhatsApp.

"All the five were suspended late Saturday night," the official said.

In view of the top court's order in the Ayodhya case, over 2,500 police personnel were deployed in various parts of the city, he said.

Several police pickets and 25 temporary police outposts were set up for continuous surveillance across Jabalpur, he added.

