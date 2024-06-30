Infant Killed, Over 30 Injured As Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister directed district collector to ensure arrangements for those injured (Representational)

A newborn died, and more than 30 passengers sustained injuries after a private bus overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Lalkhadan flyover under Torwa police station limits here when the bus was heading to Sarangarh town from Bilaspur city around 11 am, an official said.

Some passersby called an ambulance and informed the police, he said.

A newborn died, and injured persons were rushed to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) and other hospitals, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the district collector to ensure proper arrangements for the injured persons.

बिलासपुर के पास बस पलटने से एक बच्ची के निधन और 30-35 यात्रियों के घायल होने की दुःखद खबर आ रही है।



घायलों को सिम्स और जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कलेक्टर को घायलों के इलाज की उचित व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत बच्ची की आत्मा की शांति और घायलों के… — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) June 30, 2024

In a post on 'X', Mr Sai said, "Received the sad news of the death of a girl and injuries to 30-35 passengers after a bus overturned near Bilaspur. The injured have been admitted to the CIMS and district hospital. The collector has been instructed to make proper arrangements for the injured persons."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)