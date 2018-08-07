They Killed Their 6-Year-Old, Then Buried Her... For A Healthy Child

Parents bury their 6-year-old daughter inside home after allegedly strangulating her.

In a stomach-churning incident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, parents allegedly killed and then buried their six-year-old daughter inside their home in Chaudharpur village. The girl was malnourished and had developed rickets, police say.



Police had reached Anandpal's home on neighbours' complain. On digging the ground, they found Tara's frail body. A tantrik had advised them that if they bury the girl's body at home, the next child will be healthy, reports news agency ANI.



Tara's grandmother said that since her mother did not want to part with her, so she buried her in the house itself and wanted to build a temple inside.



Talking about Tara's health, she told news agency ANI, "We tried several medicines, but nothing worked on her and she kept getting weaker. My grandson has also developed rickets."



The post-mortem of Tara's body revealed that there was not even a morsel of grain in her stomach and said that she died of suffocation.



"Post-mortem report has revealed that the girl was strangled to death," Ravindra Gaur, police officer from Moradabad said, adding that Tara's parents will soon be arrested.



(With Inputs From ANI)