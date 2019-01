The accused used his licenced revolver in the, police officer added. (Representational)

A woman was shot dead by her husband at their home in Jadoda village under Badgaon Police Station in Saharanpur district, officials said Friday.

The woman was identified as Nilima, 28, wife of Sanjiv Kumar. She was shot when she tried to stop her husband from having alcohol on Thursday evening, said Saharanpur police officer Dinesh Kumar.

The accused used his licenced revolver in the shooting, the police officer added.

A murder case has been filed against Sanjiv, who is on the run, he added.