Huge Storm Hits Delhi, Surrounding Areas; Trees Uprooted

A huge storm followed by rain hit the national capital region early Wednesday morning. Strong winds also uprooted trees and triggered power cuts in a few areas. This is the second such storm to hit Delhi in the past four days.The India Meteorogical department had earlier issued a warning after forecasting the storm. "Loud peals of thunder with frequent lightning flashes, moderate to heavy spell of rain and maximum wind speed 29 to 74 Kmph," it stated. There have been no reports of any casualties yet.On Sunday, violent dust storm, followed by rain and lightning had toppled walls and uprooted trees throughout the national capital. Two people were killed in Delhi and 18 were injured in the storm, while one death was reported from Ghaziabad. Over 40 flights had been diverted from Delhi airport as well.

