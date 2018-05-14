Over 40 Dead As Storm Pounds Four States, Warning Till Tomorrow: 10 Facts

At least 12 people died in lightning bolts and heavy rain in West Bengal. (PTI)

New Delhi: The weather office has warned of more thunderstorms in north, north-east and parts of south India for the next two days after Sunday's thunderstorm and dust storm left behind a trail of destruction in four states, killing at least 41 people and injuring many. Eighteen people were killed in Uttar Pradesh alone, while 12 people including children were killed in West Bengal on Sunday. The storm brought down walls, uprooted trees and snapped power connection in many regions. More than 70 incoming flights were diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last evening. The violent weather affected train and metro services in Delhi and its suburbs.