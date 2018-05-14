Over 40 Dead As Storm Pounds Four States, Warning Till Tomorrow: 10 Facts

At least 12 people died in lightning bolts and heavy rain in West Bengal. (PTI)
New Delhi: The weather office has warned of more thunderstorms in north, north-east and parts of south India for the next two days after Sunday's thunderstorm and dust storm left behind a trail of destruction in four states, killing at least 41 people and injuring many. Eighteen people were killed in Uttar Pradesh alone, while 12 people including children were killed in West Bengal on Sunday. The storm brought down walls, uprooted trees and snapped power connection in many regions. More than 70 incoming flights were diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last evening. The violent weather affected train and metro services in Delhi and its suburbs.
Here are the top 10 updates on weather and thunderstorms in the country:
- Eighteen people died in various parts of Uttar Pradesh in Sunday evening's storm. Nearly 100 houses were gutted in a fire which broke out due to lightning in UP's Sambalpur. Nine people were killed in nine in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.
- This morning, pictures showed a tree fallen on one of the vehicles of BJP lawmaker and actor Hema Malini's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. 102 storm-related deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 12 days alone.
- Thunderstorm and dust storm with wind speeds of up to 70 km per hour are "very likely" today in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Met department said.
- In West Bengal, at least 12 people, including four children, were killed and over 15 injured by lightning bolts and heavy rain yesterday.
- Delhi and its suburbs turned sepia and the skies took on a shade of brown on Sunday evening after 4. In a matter of minutes, strong winds swept through the National Capital Region, uprooting trees that fell on vehicles and caused traffic snarls.
- Delhi Metro services were hampered too. Thousands of commuters were stuck on the busy Blue Line, which links Dwarka in north-west Delhi to Noida and Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, for almost 45 minutes. The trains were then slowed down as a precaution.
- "Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
- The Met office said the storm was a result of western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir and cyclonic circulation over Haryana. An east-west trough from Haryana to Nagaland and easterly winds from Bay of Bengal are raising wind speed.
- Sunday's devastation comes just over a week after 124 people died due to strong thunderstorms and gusty winds that swept across several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
- Last week, schools in Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh were closed and extra precaution taken after the weather office predicted a huge storm across 13 states The storm, however, turned out to be far lower in intensity.
