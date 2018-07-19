35 Hours On, Search At Building Collapse Site Near Delhi Still On; 9 Dead

Greater Noida Building Collapse: The rescue efforts are likely to continue till late evening.

Thirty five hours on and the search and rescue operations at the site of a building collapse in Greater Noida are still underway. Nine bodies have been pulled out so far but many more are still feared trapped. Among the nine whose bodies have been pulled out is a 14-month-old baby girl and her parents. The family had moved into the newly constructed building just three days before it was crushed by the neighbouring six-storey building on Tuesday night.

Four people, including the landowner of the six-storey building, have been arrested. Twenty four people have been named in the police complaint.

The search efforts carried out by the National Disaster Response Force, the police and the fire brigade are likely to go on till late evening.

Eighteen families lived in the four-storey building in the Shah Beri village, according to reports. Bodies of two people were first recovered from the remains of the four-storey building late Tuesday night. Two more bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning. Five more bodies were brought out in the evening and later at night. A ninth body - of a painter - was recovered this morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of two officers of the Greater Noida Development Authority.

Yesterday, the NDRF used sniffer dogs, sensors and cameras to check if there are people trapped in the debris. Efforts are on to remove the debris with cranes.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), poor quality material was used in the construction of the building. The FIR said district authorities had been warning builders and contractors in general against unauthorised construction.

(With inputs from PTI)

For more city news, click here