Girl, 13, Killed In Thane Chawl, Accused Found Dead On Train Tracks: Cops

A 13-year-old girl was found murdered in an unoccupied room of a chawl, while the body of the alleged accused was found on the railway tracks in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The highly decomposed body of the girl was found in a chawl in Kalyan taluka on Sunday after some residents complained to the police about a foul smell emanating from the room, an official said.

The Class 8 student was reported missing by her parents on January 13, and a case of kidnapping had been registered with the Kalyan police, he said.

The girl's body bore burn wounds, and two mobile phones were recovered from the scene, the official said.

A probe revealed that one of the mobile phones belonged to a 22-year-old man whose body was found on the railway tracks at Shahad by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday, he said.

It is suspected that the man, who hails from Jalna district, allegedly killed the girl and committed suicide on the railway track, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)