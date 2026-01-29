Boy Falls Into Duct While Flying Kites In Thane, Body Recovered 3 Days Later

The body of a 12-year-old boy, who had been missing for three days, was recovered from a building's duct in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The incident occurred in Thane's Mumbra-Shil area. Local residents said the boy had gone to the rooftop of a nearby building to fly kites and fell into the duct.

The parents of the boy kept looking for him but had no idea that he was in the building itself.

When residents noticed a foul smell, the police were informed, and the body was recovered by breaking down the wall of a bathroom on the ground floor, residents said.

A friend of the boy said the accident occurred because the duct was open and the children were trying to jump across it.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are investigating the case.