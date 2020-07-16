Four Rape Woman In Front of Husband, Loot Them In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The couple was robbed of Rs 24,000, police said (Representational)

A couple was allegedly attacked and a 30-year-old woman was gangraped by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Thursday.

The couple was threatened with dire consequences and also robbed of Rs 24,000, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the couple was travelling on a motorcycle had stopped when the woman went to relieve herself in the forested area nearby, additional superintendent of police Sunita Rawat said.

When she did not return for a long time, the woman's husband entered the thicket to find that she was surrounded by the accused, who tied him up and raped his wife, the official said.

The couple lodged a police complaint on Wednesday night, Mr Rawat said, adding that the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Khargone range deputy inspector general of police Tilak Singh and Indore range inspector general of police Vivek Sharma on Thursday visited the scene and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)