Four Of A Family Among Six Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K

Six persons, including four members of a family, were killed and a woman critically injured on Sunday when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the police said.

The accident occurred at Ujhan-Dhandkote in Darhal area around 12.30 am when the driver of the private vehicle, which was on way to Sabzi village, lost control while negotiating a curve, a police official said.

He said local residents launched a rescue operation immediately and were joined by police parties and a team of doctors and paramedics.

Four people were found dead, while three others were rescued in a critical condition, the official said, adding that two of the injured succumbed this morning.

The dead people were identified as Mohammad Hussain (60), his wife Resham bi (55), son Shoukat Ali (30) and cousin brother Mohammad Bashir (50), driver Mohammad Shabir (35) and owner of the vehicle Muneer Hussain (50).

He said Pervaiz Akhtar (30), who was critically injured, was referred to Jammu for a specialised treatment.

Rescue operation was completed by 3.30 am, the official said.

He said the family had hired the vehicle at Rajouri after returning from Jammu where Resham Bi was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

