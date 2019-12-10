Four Arrested For Gang-Rape Of Woman In Odisha

Steps will be taken to submit a chargesheet in the case within 20 days: Cops

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Sambalpur, police said on Monday.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped under Ainthapali police limits in the district on Saturday night. She was found lying unconscious on road and rescued by police in a critical condition.

The victim has been admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla for treatment and her condition is stable, said police.

Sambalpur senior police official Kanwar Vishal Singh said the case is being treated as a 'Red Flag' case by police headquarters.

"The four accused persons have been arrested on the basis of available evidence. Based on the victim's statement, an FIR has been registered at the Ainthapali police station. A DSP rank woman police officer is investigating the case," said Mr Singh.

He said steps will be taken to submit a chargesheet in the case within 20 days.