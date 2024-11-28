Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped In UP, Stick, Chilli Powder Inserted In Genitals

The police also said that they are investigating the woman's allegations.

A nurse in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun has allegedly been brutally gang-raped by two men, while four others held her down. The woman's family has said she was also violated with a stick and chilli powder was inserted in her private parts.

The police have, however, claimed that the woman was having an affair with another person and was beaten up by him and his family members. They also said that she has made some grave allegations, based on which a case has been registered and investigations are on.

The husband of the woman said she works as a staff nurse in an area under the Churkhi police station. She was riding to work on her scooter on Thursday morning when she was waylaid by a few people and dragged into the bushes.

"My wife, who works as a nurse, was heading to work around 9 am. She called me and told me what had happened. A man, his nephew and some other people beat her up. Four of the men held her down and two people gang-raped her. A stick and chilli powder was also inserted into her private parts. The police have sent her for a medical check-up and treatment," the husband said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Jalaun) Pradeep Kumar Verma said a team rushed to the spot after receiving information that a woman had been beaten up and took her to a hospital for treatment.

"The woman was having an affair with a man from the same village. The man and her family beat her up. A police team took her to a hospital. She has made some serious allegations. We have registered a case and are investigating," he said.

(With inputs by Mayank Gupta)