UP Woman Allegedly Raped, Strangled To Death, Burnt By Brother-In-Law, 2 Others

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her brother-in-law and two others, after which they burned her body in an attempt to destroy evidence in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Aditya Bansal said the main accused, Ashish, has been arrested, while Shubham and Deepak are on the run.

The incident took place in Bavana village of Budhana area, when the woman's family reported her missing on January 23, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that Ashish, her elder sister's husband, was pressuring her to marry him, police said.

According to officials, the accused along with his associates, lured the woman away from her home, gang-raped her and later strangled her to death. They then allegedly burned her body in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Ashish was arrested, following which he confessed to the crime. The woman's charred remains have been recovered and a forensic examination is underway, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to apprehend the duo who are on the run. A strict action will be taken against those involved, and further investigation is underway, he said.

