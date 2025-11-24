Highway Blocked As Protests Erupt Over Rape Of 6-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh

Anger spilt onto the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Monday as massive protests erupted over the rape of a six-year-old girl earlier this week. What began as scattered demonstrations across the region turned into a full-blown blockade of National Highway-45, choking traffic for nearly four hours and stranding thousands of commuters.

A 14-km-long traffic jam stretched from Mandideep towards Bhopal from 12 noon to 3 pm, while a 7-km stretch remained blocked towards Obaidullaganj.

Vehicles, including school buses, trucks, and ambulances, were stuck on the highway as protesters refused to move. When the crowd showed no sign of dispersing, police used mild force to push back protesters sitting on the highway. Some were moved with batons, though no major injuries were reported. Even then, several protesters returned to the road and continued their sit-in, forcing the administration to deploy fire tenders and police teams from five stations to control the situation.

On the evening of November 21, the six-year-old girl was playing outside her house in Goharganj when the accused, 23-year-old Salman, lured her with chocolates and took her to a nearby forest. There, he allegedly raped her and fled.

Villagers searching for the child found her crying in the forest. She was rushed to Obaidullaganj Hospital, where doctors confirmed the rape.

Later that night, she was referred to AIIMS Bhopal, but no ambulance was available for an hour, forcing the family to take her in a private vehicle. This negligence fuelled further anger, with local activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal demanding action against the hospital management and the suspension of the Block Medical Officer, Dr Amrita Jivne.

The child is now undergoing treatment in Bhopal, and doctors say her condition is improving.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the survivor at the Bhopal hospital and met her family. He assured them of strict action and said the government would ensure the case is taken up in a fast-track court.

Even after more than 85 hours of the incident, the accused remains missing. Police have announced a Rs 10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and circulated posters across all police stations and nearby villages.

According to officials, Salman had been working in the village as a labourer and fled immediately after he raped the minor.

The outrage has spread across Raisen district. On Monday, protests erupted in Chiklod, Gauharganj, Obaidullaganj, Mandideep, and Raisen. A planned blockade in Sarakiya was withdrawn after administrative intervention.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Pandey and district officials attempted to placate the protesters, but the crowd held its ground until assurances were given.