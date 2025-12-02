Tableaus Around Neck, Madhya Pradesh MLAs Call Attention To Farmer Distress

The second day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session saw a unique protest as the Congress launched an offensive against the ruling BJP government over the worsening condition of farmers in the state.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, a large group of Congress MLAs reached the Assembly premises early on Tuesday morning wearing tableaus around their neck

Titled 'Chidiya chug gayi khet' (birds consumed the crops), the tableaus depicted barren land, damaged crops, and distressed farmers, symbolising what the Congress called the collapse of the rural economy under the current government.

According to the Congress, the tableaus represented the "truth" of Madhya Pradesh's villages where farmers are battling inadequate support prices, pending crop loss compensation, incomplete insurance payouts, irrigation difficulties and a prolonged electricity crisis.

Congress MLAs said that, despite repeated demands, the government has taken no concrete steps to alleviate the economic distress of farmers.

Speaking to reporters, Singhar accused the BJP government of turning a blind eye to the agricultural crisis. "The government's silence shows that its pro-farmer claims exist only on paper. Farmers are drowning in debt, compensation is delayed, and crop losses remain unaddressed. A special discussion is urgently needed, and emergency measures must be implemented immediately."

He added that the Congress would continue to raise the farmers' issues "from the streets to the Assembly floor" until justice is delivered.

Congress MLAs claimed that, in several regions, farmers have been waiting months for compensation despite severe crop damage, worsening their financial instability and leading to rising anger.

'Not Platform for Drama'

The ruling BJP dismissed the protest as an act for political mileage. Minister Vishvas Sarang also launched a counterattack, accusing the Congress of lowering the dignity of the Assembly.

"Just as there is immaturity in the Delhi Congress setup, the same immaturity exists in the Madhya Pradesh Congress. The Assembly is not a platform for drama. Sometimes they come dressed as chameleons, sometimes in robes, sometimes with bottles of liquor. Congress MLAs are tarnishing the dignity of the House."

He added that raising issues was the opposition's right, but protests should be carried out in a responsible and dignified manner.