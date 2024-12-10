Court Orders Termination Of Pregnancy Of Assam Teen Who Was Gang-Raped

In a landmark ruling, the Gauhati High Court has ordered the medical termination of the pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor in Tinsukia district of Assam. The court took up the case on its own after a news report last month highlighted the ordeal of the girl, who was 23 weeks pregnant at that time.

The direction came under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, and in light of a Supreme Court ruling to safeguard the survivor's health and rights.

The High Court directed the District Medical Board of Tinsukia, in coordination with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), to form a team of medical experts to perform the procedure. The state will bear all medical and logistical expenses, including post-procedure care and any additional healthcare needs.

The girl's parents and guardians have expressed their consent for the procedure after outreach efforts by the Tinsukia District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). Currently housed in a shelter home, she has also confirmed her willingness to undergo the termination.

The division bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating that the termination was in the "best interest" of the minor, considering her age, the length of the pregnancy, and associated health risks.

The clinical report from the medical board, submitted on December 7, will be reviewed further.

The teenager was gang-raped by seven individuals, including four minors. They had lured her to a secluded spot when she was playing with her friend and took turns in raping her.

All seven accused were arrested last month.