Assam Woman Arrested For Husband's Murder. Daughter, 2 Boys Also Accused

A woman in Assam was arrested and her class 9 daughter was detained along with two boys on charges of murdering her husband and trying to pass it off as a stroke, before hinting at a dacoity to mislead investigators.

According to police sources, Uttam Gogoi was found dead at his residence in Borbaruah area at Lahon Gaon in Dibrugarh on July 25. The motive behind the crime could not be immediately ascertained.

Uttam's wife, Boby Sonowal Gogoi, and her daughter initially told Uttam's brother that he died of a stroke. "I immediately rushed to his residence but found his ear cut. I also found an open umbrella. Then I was told that a robbery appeared to have taken place in the house. If he died of a stroke, how is it that he sustained a cut on his ear?" the victim's brother said.

"We approached the police and today we learned that his wife, daughter and two others were arrested in connection on charges of murdering him," he added.

The two boys reportedly share close ties with Boby and her daughter.



Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Reddy said Boby has been arrested and her daughter and the two boys have been taken into custody. Her daughter has confessed to the crime. Action will be taken as per the law," he said.

Local residents in Borbaruah staged a protest in front of Borbaruah police station, demanding strict punishment against the accused.

