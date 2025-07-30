CCTV Shows Assamese Actor's SUV Killing Student In Guwahati Hit-And-Run

Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap, whose recent movie 'Rudra' was a box office success, has been arrested in a hit-and-run case in Guwahati. The arrest followed the death of a 21-year-old student who was injured in the incident, said Guwahati Police.

The hit-and-run had occurred in Guwahati's Dakhingaon locality around 3 am on July 25. The victim had been identified as Samiul Haque, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic who worked part-time for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Haque, who had been working on a light project, was returning home when a speeding Scorpio allegedly driven by Kashyap ran him over, showed CCTV footage. The actor didn't stop to help the injured student and fled, eyewitnesses said.

The victim died in the hospital last night. His colleagues, who had chased the vehicle after the hit-and-run, later traced it to an apartment in Kahilipara, where Kashyap allegedly tried to hide her SUV. Viral videos later showed a heated confrontation between them and the actor.

The police had earlier seized Kashyap's car and questioned him in connection with the incident. She had then denied her involvement in the case.

"We arrested actor Nandini Kashyap today in the hit-and-run case. Earlier, we had only questioned her since the case was initially filed under bailable sections. However, last evening, the victim died due to his injuries. So we added charges of culpable homicide amounting to murder, which is non-bailable. We have arrested her and will produce her in a local court," Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DCP (Traffic), Guwahati Police, told reporters.

Haque came from a poor family and was funding his education with his part-time job at the GMC.

His family said he suffered severe head injuries, multiple fractures in both his legs, and broken bones in his thigh and arm. He was first admitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital. He died in the ICU late Tuesday evening.

Kashyap had initially promised to take care of Haque's medical treatment, but never turned up to help, they further alleged.