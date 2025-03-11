Big Action After Hampi Gang-Rape, Cops Raid Hotels, Step Up Patrolling

In a big action days after an Israeli tourist was gang-raped near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka, cops have increased night patrolling and started raiding hotels, assuring better security amid a reported outflow of foreign tourists.

Koppal Superintendent of Police L Arasiddi held random checks for drugs at homestays and resorts in Basapura, Anegundi, and Sanapur area, and verified their documents.

Cops have also asked resort and homestay owners to follow some security protocols for the safety of tourists, especially the foreigners. They have been strictly asked to install CCTV cameras and inform the local police station about foreign tourists visiting their place, he said.

"They (foreign tourists) need to compulsorily fill form C and share the details of visa, passport, and submit passport size photos to the nearest local police station," he told news agency PTI.

Barricades have been erected for vehicle checks and highway patrolling vehicles have been doubled. To ensure better security during the late hours, an inspector-level officer will be on night rounds in the Anegundi and Sanapur areas, added the senior officer.

Cops have also asked homestay owners to advise their guests not to step out during the night in view of animal attacks in the past.

The gang-rape of the Israeli woman and a homestay owner by three men had last week sparked security concerns among the tourists. Another traveller from Odisha was found dead after he was pushed into a canal by the accused during the confrontation.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when the travellers were stargazing near the canal in Koppal district. Cops have arrested all three suspects in the case.

The gang-rape sparked fear among the foreigners and many reportedly left Hampi despite an assurance from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the state government was committed to providing security to the tourists.

"Our government is committed to providing protection to everyone, including tourists, coming to the state. All necessary measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur," the Chief Minister has assured.