Forced To Offer Namaz, UP Woman Files Complaint Against Husband: Cops

A complaint was filed by a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after being forced to offer namaz by her husband, police said on Sunday.

Moradabad SSP Hemraj Meena said, "Azim had married a woman from another sect according to Muslim customs 6 months ago. She was being pressurised by her in-laws and husband to offer namaz. She was not allowed to perform puja as per her religion. She was also threatened with divorce."

“The woman filed a complaint yesterday as she was being forced to offer namaz,” added the SSP.

According to police, the woman complained to the SSP during Tehsil Diwas on Saturday. On the orders of Moradabad SP, she was taken to Bilari police station.

A case has been registered against the accused. “Strictest action will be taken and instructions have been given to arrest the accused”, said the official.