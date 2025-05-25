"Husband Asks, Why Don't You Die?": UP Woman Kills Self, Blames In-Laws

A 23-year-old woman who married four months ago died by suicide and recorded the act on her phone. In the video, the woman from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad accused her husband, father-in-law and sister-in-law of pushing her to the edge.

Amreen Jahan had a love marriage about four months back. Her husband works as a welder in Bengaluru. Amreen had been staying with his family in Moradabad.

In the video she recorded before her death, the young man says she was very upset. She alleged that her in-laws had been harassing her after she had a miscarriage. "Sometimes they tell me something about my food habits, sometimes they disconnect the power supply to my room. My sister-in-law, Khatija, my father-in-law Shahid are responsible for my death. My husband is also partly responsible. He doesn't understand me. He thinks everything is my fault. His father and sister keep whispering into his ears. I can't tolerate anymore," she said.

Amreen alleged that her husband and in-laws asked her to die. "My husband asks me, 'Why don't you die?' My sister-in-law and father-in-law say the same thing."

The 23-year-old said in the video that her in-laws told her that they made a "mistake" by paying for her treatment when she was unwell. "They asked me to return the money they spent. How will I do that? If my husband had so much money, would he ask you for a loan? My husband is in Bengaluru. My father-in-law and sister-in-law live here."

"I don't know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now," she said, before dying on camera.

Police have sent Amreen's body for autopsy. Her father Salim has filed a police complaint. He has said Amreen called her yesterday and cried. She told him that she was being assaulted and begged him to save her, the heartbroken father has said. When Salim rushed to Amreen's home, he found her dead. Police have said they are taking action based on Salim's complaint.

Inputs by Mirza Ghalib