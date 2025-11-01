21-Year-Old UP Woman Dies By Suicide After Losing Rs 5,000 In Cyber Fraud

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after falling victim to cyber fraud, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Bhavna Pal (21), wife of Sher Singh Pal, a resident of Milan locality in Baruasagar, had gone missing on October 28.

After extensive searches, her body was recovered from the Betwa River near Notghat Bridge on Friday.

Her husband, Sher Singh, told police that Bhavna had fallen victim to an online scam a few days earlier.

The fraudsters had promised her employment but cheated her financially, leaving her deeply distressed.

Station House Officer of Baruasagar Police Station, Rahul Rathore, said the family had mentioned that around Rs 5,000 had gone missing from Bhavna's account.

However, no formal complaint regarding the cyber fraud has been received yet.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, and necessary action will be taken once a formal complaint is filed," Rathore added.

