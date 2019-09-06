5 Including Neighbour, Gangrape Woman In Rajasthan

The accused and four friends took turns to rape the woman throughout the night (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by five people, including a neighbour of her, in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, the police said on Thursday.

The woman approached the police on Wednesday accompanied by her husband and complained that when she was grazing cattle in a field on Tuesday afternoon, her neighbour forcibly took her to a nearby forest and raped her, senior police official Gangdhar police station said.

The accused then turned over the woman to his four friends who took turns to rape her throughout the night and then abandoned her in the jungle, the official said.

The woman managed to reach home Wednesday morning and narrated the ordeal to her in-laws following which her husband was called from Surat and then the complaint was filed, the SHO said.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl who is ''married'', complained to to police that she was raped by her neighbour around 15 days ago when she had gone to the fields to attend nature's call, SHO of Dangipura Police Station Radha Kishan said.

Following the incident, she informed her ''husband'' and registered a complaint against the accused, the official said.

In both incidents, the accused have charges against them under relevant sections of the law and both the victims have been sent for medical examination, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.