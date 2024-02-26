Rajasthan Woman Shot At, Attacked With Axe By Man Who Allegedly Raped Her

The attack took place just 20 metres away from a police station in Pragpura village.

A rape survivor and her brother were brutally attacked with sharp weapons by the man who allegedly raped her and two of his accomplices in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday.

The victim, who was returning home with her brother on a two-wheeler, was also shot in her spine by the accused and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur. The attack took place just 20 metres away from a police station in Pragpura village.

The three men used an axe-like weapon to attack the woman and her brother, before fleeing from the spot. The survivor suffered multiple injuries to her head, legs, hands, and shoulders.

According to the police, the two accomplices, Mahipal Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar, have been arrested. Adding a chilling twist to the story, Yadav was later found in Jaipur's SMS Hospital with severe injuries. Whether these injuries resulted from an accident or a suicide attempt remains unclear, police said.

Reports suggest that Yadav might have come in front of a train, resulting in the loss of one of his legs.

The 24-year-old rape survivor had filed a case against the accused, Rajendra Yadav, in June 2023. Yadav was arrested at that time and subsequently lost his job. Recently released on bail, he began threatening the survivor to withdraw the case. The FIR suggests that the recent attack was in retaliation for her refusal to do so.

Yadav allegedly posted pictures on social media with local politicians, raising questions about the connection between criminals and individuals in positions of power.