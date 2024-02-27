Nursing Staff Injects Woman In ICU, Rapes Her At 4 am In Rajasthan Hospital

CCTV footage shows the nursing staff going to the bed and covering it with curtains (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman admitted to the ICU of a private hospital was allegedly raped by a nursing assistant in Rajasthan's Alwar district today, police said.

The police said the woman was admitted to the hospital due to a lung infection and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. The accused, Chirag Yadav, allegedly raped her around 4 am, he said.

The survivor also alleged that the accused administered her an injection to make her unconscious when she raised an alarm, the police officer added.

The police officer said, the woman later gained consciousness after her husband called her on her mobile. She then narrated the ordeal to her family.

"We have detained the accused and he is being interrogated. We have also examined CCTV footage in which he is seen going to the bed and covering it with curtains," he said.

An FIR has been lodged and a probe is underway, the police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)