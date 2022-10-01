Rajasthan Teen Gang-Raped On Camera, Blackmailed: Police Case Against 8 Men

Girl from Kishangarh Bas in Alwar district was raped in December and January. (Representational Photo)

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and blackmailed for months using the video by eight men in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said today after registering a case.

After the latest extortion bid, they put the video online, and the girl and her parents finally went to the police station in Kishangarh Bas town to file a complaint after the family came to know of her ordeal. The men initially blackmailed her of Rs 50,000, said reports quoting the police, adding that they demanded another Rs 2.5 lakh recently.

One of the accused, Sahil, already had some obscene pictures of the girl and had been threatening to make them public. He had called her on December 31 last year to a place near Gothra, where all eight men raped her and recorded a video, says the complaint. She was raped on January 3 and 6 too, it added.

So far, none of the accused —Sahil, Arbaaz, Javed, Taleem, Akram, Salman, and Mustaqeem — has been arrested. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"The father of the victim girl has alleged that his daughter was raped by eight men from the same village. The complaint has been taken and the FIR is also registered against the accused," said Amit Choudhary, the local police in-charge, to the news agency PTI.

BJP's Jaipur MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has marked this as "another failure" of the state's Congress government under Ashok Gehlot.