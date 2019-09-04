Ex-Congress Block Unit President's Son Shot Dead In UP's Amethi: Police

The man died at the hospital, police said (Representational)

The son of a former Congress block unit president was shot dead over an old enmity outside his house in his native village on Wednesday, police said.

Neeraj Pandey, 23, the son of Ram Asrey Pandey, was killed in Bhaganpur village, they said.

Around four to five men fired at Neeraj Pandey as soon as he came out of his house in the morning. He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to another facility in Lucknow, said Piyush Kant Rai, Circle Officer (CO), Amethi.

Neeraj Pandey died at the hospital, Mr Rai said.

Old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing and a probe into the matter is on, police added.

