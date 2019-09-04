Ex-Congress Block Unit President's Son Shot Dead In UP's Amethi: Police

Around four to five men fired at Neeraj Pandey as soon as he came out of his house in the morning, police said.

Cities | | Updated: September 04, 2019 23:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ex-Congress Block Unit President's Son Shot Dead In UP's Amethi: Police

The man died at the hospital, police said (Representational)


Amethi: 

The son of a former Congress block unit president was shot dead over an old enmity outside his house in his native village on Wednesday, police said.

Neeraj Pandey, 23, the son of Ram Asrey Pandey, was killed in Bhaganpur village, they said.

Around four to five men fired at Neeraj Pandey as soon as he came out of his house in the morning. He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to another facility in Lucknow, said Piyush Kant Rai, Circle Officer (CO), Amethi.

Neeraj Pandey died at the hospital, Mr Rai said.

Old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing and a probe into the matter is on, police added.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Congress block unit presidentAmethi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PNR StatusSahoo MovieHelmet BrandsIdeaNote 8 ProJio FiberInfinix Hot 8Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................