Man Dies After "Drunk" Doctor Operates On Him In Amethi, Case Filed

A doctor at a hospital in Amethi has been charged for allegedly performing a surgery on a man while drunk. After the man died, members of his family began a protest outside the hospital at 1 am on Thursday, which continued for many hours, following which an inquiry has also been ordered.

Shivram Mishra, a resident of Mau village of Gauriganj police station area of Amethi district, was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at 4.30 pm on Wednesday after complaining of chest pain. His grandson, Suraj Kumar Mishra, said he was taken to the emergency ward where Dr Sanjay Dwivedi asked them to get some tests done.

"After the tests, we were told there was some issue in the nerves. Then a panel of Dr Dwivedi, Dr Satyendra Tiwari and Dr Apoorva Mishra took our grandfather to the operation theatre. There were no proper arrangements. We could see people running with oxygen cylinders and gloves. Shouldn't they have arranged everything before the operation? Dr Sanjay Dwivedi was also completely drunk," the grandson said.

Dr Dwivedi fled the hospital after the protest began.

Shivram Mishra's son filed a complaint on Thursday and the Munshiganj police have registered an FIR against the three doctors as well as one of their colleagues, Prashant Dwivedi. The allegation against the other doctors is that they were negligent in carrying out their duties.

Gauriganj Circle Officer Akhilesh Verma said, "We have received a complaint and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is on."

After the family protested, Gauriganj Block Pramukh Umesh Pratap Singh, who is the brother of Local MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, also reached the spot. Amethi Chief Medical Officer Anshuman Singh has constituted a three-member team of doctors to investigate the allegations.

The licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital was suspended in 2023 after a woman died while undergoing treatment for gallstones. The woman's family had alleged that she had died of an anaesthesia overdose and a case had been registered against three doctors, including the hospital's CEO.



(With inputs from Arun Gupta)