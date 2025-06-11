Minor Missing After Gang-Rape In Madhya Pradesh Government Hospital

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A minor girl reportedly went missing after an alleged gang-rape at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

The incident occurred on the night of June 8-9 within the hospital's ENT department.

CCTV footage shows individuals transporting the girl on a stretcher after the alleged assault. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A shocking incident of alleged gang-rape involving a minor girl has sent ripples of outrage and concern through Rewa, particularly within the premises of the state's one of the largest medical facility, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The victim is currently reported missing.

The incident reportedly occurred in the intervening night of June 8 and 9 within the ENT department of the hospital.

The sensitivity of the situation is heightened by Rewa being the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, leading to a palpable reluctance among local authorities to speak openly on the matter.

The victim, a minor daughter of a woman admitted to the ENT department from Rampur Naikin in Sidhi district, was present at the hospital as an attendant.

Late on the night of June 8 or early morning of June 9, she was reportedly subjected to alleged heinous crime, after the alleged assault, the perpetrators are said to have brought the distressed girl back to the hospital on a stretcher, abandoning her before fleeing the scene.

There is no further information regarding the girl's whereabouts after this point.

A CCTV footage, believed to be of the victim, has surfaced, showing individuals transporting a girl on a stretcher, allegedly after the incident and her return to the hospital for admission.

The specifics of the crime, including the identities of the culprits and the exact location of the rape, remain subjects of police investigation.

Initially, neither the victim nor her family approached the police, and the hospital administration allegedly attempted to conceal the incident for a considerable period. The matter only came to public light after being noticed by media personnel, prompting the hospital management to finally inform the police.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh has since issued a public appeal, urging the victim or anyone with information to come forward to ensure justice.

"Till now the police has not received any complainant or victim," SP Vivek Singh stated. "I will appeal them to come in front of us so that we can get the culprit punished, we are also trying to find out from our side", he added.

Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal confirmed that a complaint has been received from the hospital management.

"Sanjay Gandhi Hospital management has informed over phone that such an incident took place on the intervening night of 8-9 June," she said, adding, "police is investigating it, action will be taken as per the investigation."

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Rahul Mishra acknowledged receiving information about a girl being sexually assaulted by two individuals and subsequently admitted. However, he admitted, "information also came that she was not found on her bed, so we immediately informed the police, the matter is sensitive."

He further confirmed that the victim's mother was already admitted and the girl was acting as an attendant. Mr Mishra also revealed that a doctor, Saurabh Goyal, has been issued a show-cause notice due to a delay of "6-7 hours" in reporting the incident.

As part of the ongoing probe, two ward boys and a security guard have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident.