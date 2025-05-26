"Have Been Asked To Be Guest Lecturer In Berkeley": Smriti Irani To NDTV

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Union minister Smriti Irani, visiting Amethi for the first time since the Lok Sabha election, revealed that she is pursuing a PhD at UC Berkeley. She emphasized the importance of diverse knowledge, sharing her experiences in fintech and business ethics.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who visited Amethi today for the first time since the Lok Sabha election, shared that she has been asked to be a guest lecturer at University of California, Berkeley. Asked about the ongoing buzz about her "study break" in political circles and when she is expected to get her degree, the actor-turned political leader laughed.

"It is my good fortune that the Prime Minister always encourages me to have knowledge on various subjects. He said studies should not be limited only to one's department," Ms Irani said.

"I am fortunate that I have been able to study fin-tech in Berkeley and studied Business Ethics from Judge Business School in Cambridge University. I have been asked to be a guest lecturer in Berkeley and have been a guest lecturer at both IIM Bodh Gaya and Udaipur campuses for two-three years. However, my political career and field of study are different," she said.

Smriti Irani has completed an online course from Berkeley titled "Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications and Strategies".

In February 2022, she shared a photo of her certificate of completing the course from Cambridge University's Judge Business School on social media. The course was titled "Business Analytics: Decision Making Using Data".

Ms Irani, the former representative of Amethi in the Lok Sabha, had gone to her old parliamentary constituency after nearly 11 months to participate in a seminar. To the party workers and local residents who had come to meet her, she said she would not wait for 11 months for her next visit, reported news agency Press Trust of India.