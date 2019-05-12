Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari, Raja Bhaiyya Under House Arrest In UP

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says he never interfered in the law and order situation


Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh: 

Senior Congress leader and former lawmaker Pramod Tiwari was placed under house arrest today in Pratapgarh where polling is taking place for the Lok Sabha elections.

Independent lawmaker Raja Bhaiyya and 12 others were also placed under house arrest.

Pramod Tiwari, Raja Bhaiyya and others will be allowed to move out of their houses only to cast their vote.

Pratapgarh is voting in the sixth phase of elections and the contest on this seat has become four-cornered with Raja Bhaiyya's Jansatta Dal also making its presence felt.

The Congress candidate is Ratna Singh, the BJP has named Sangam Lal Gupta as its candidate, the SP-BSP alliance candidate is Ashok Tripathi and Raja Bhaiyya has fielded Akshay Pratap Singh.

Raja Bhaiyya said that putting him under house arrest was unfair since not a single leader of the ruling BJP has been given the same treatment.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that he had never interfered in the law and order situation and putting him under house arrest was unjustified. 



