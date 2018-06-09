Disappointed Over Class 10 Marks, Nashik Girl Commits Suicide

The girl's father said the family had congratulated her on passing the exams. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Nashik after she found out she had scored 56 percent in her Class 10 exams, instead of the 80 percent that she was expecting, police said today.Sakshi Eknath Bendkule, a resident of Panchavati hanged herself in her house Friday afternoon, hours after Maharashtra Board Class 10 results were declared, a police official said.Ms Bendkule, student of a local school, had cleared the exams by obtaining 56 percent marks, well below the 80 percent she was expecting.Soon after she came to know her marks, the teenager hanged herself.She was rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.The girl's family is in a state of shock. Her father Eknath Bendkule said the family memberswere satisfied with her result and they had even congratulated her for clearing the exams.