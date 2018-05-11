Man Held In Delhi With Fake Demonetised Notes Worth Rs 8 Lakh

The police detained him at Delhi's Seelampur Metro Station bus stop and recovered fake currency.

The accused Kamil, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, was suspected to have link with international fake Indian currency racket.



Kamil had collected a huge consignment of fake Indian currency from West Bengal's Malda and was to deliver the same to his associate near Delhi's Seelampur Metro Station bus stop.



Acting upon the information, the Uttar Pradesh's Police special cell laid down a trap to arrest him.



The police detained him at the Seelampur Metro Station bus stop and recovered fake currency from his bag.



Police said Kamil would supply Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in various areas after getting consignment from the module.



For the last few months, a team led by inspector Rahul Kumar Singh was working to bust the module of one Martuz, a resident of Malda, who is operating the module and circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes to different parts of the country through his associates.

